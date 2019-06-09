Channels

Huazhu Hotels headquarters. Photo: Wikipedia.
Companies

The Chinese hotel mogul behind three Nasdaq listings thinks now is the time to head abroad for deals while rivals stay at home

  • Ji Qi, co-founder of three Chinese start-ups including Ctrip, was ranked the 87th wealthiest in China last year by Forbes, with his net worth estimated at 21.2 billion yuan
  • His flagship company Huazhu Group, which operates 440,000 rooms across 4,400 properties in 400 Chinese cities, is Nasdaq-listed with a market capitalisation of US$9.2 billion
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 6:30pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Huazhu Hotels headquarters. Photo: Wikipedia.
