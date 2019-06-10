Taiwan has banned cable TV providers from using China-made semiconductors and wafers in set-top boxes, citing cybersecurity risks. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan bans China-made semiconductors from cable TV boxes, in line with new cybersecurity law
- The move is a further headache for HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei, which has struggled to maintain client relationships amid US trade restrictions
- Cable network providers say they will look to source from American or European semiconductor makers
