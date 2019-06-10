Chinese shipping containers are stored beside a US flag after they were unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California. Photo: AFP
The Hong Kong maker of Transformers toys rushes to ship orders for the US holiday season to beat Trump’s tariffs
- Hong Kong toymaker Forward Winsome, famous for its rubber ducks, has been rushing to meet a spike in orders from American customers keen to stockpile products before they are hit by the next round of import duties
- Front-loading orders – stocking up now to avoid future tariffs – is one of several tactics being used by Hong Kong firms caught up in the trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on illegal immigration
- Trump threatened to impose 5 per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods from Monday if Mexico did not agree to his demands to tighten its borders
Topic | US immigration
