Chinese shipping containers are stored beside a US flag after they were unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California. Photo: AFP
Companies

The Hong Kong maker of Transformers toys rushes to ship orders for the US holiday season to beat Trump's tariffs

  • Hong Kong toymaker Forward Winsome, famous for its rubber ducks, has been rushing to meet a spike in orders from American customers keen to stockpile products before they are hit by the next round of import duties
  • Front-loading orders – stocking up now to avoid future tariffs – is one of several tactics being used by Hong Kong firms caught up in the trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito  

Published: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Chinese shipping containers are stored beside a US flag after they were unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California. Photo: AFP
Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on illegal immigration

  • Trump threatened to impose 5 per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods from Monday if Mexico did not agree to his demands to tighten its borders
Topic | US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:54am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Trucks wait to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photo: AP
