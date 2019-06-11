The White Rabbit milk tea pop-up in Shanghai. According to some estimates, mainland China is home to about a million milk and fruit tea shops. Photo: Daniel Ren
White Rabbit milk tea sells at 2,000 per cent premium as Chinese consumers show support for local brands amid trade war
- Shanghai residents pay as much as 500 yuan for milk tea that normally sells for 19-23 yuan
Topic | US-China trade war
