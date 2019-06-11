Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Jun speaking to the press during the opening of the Capital Club at the Citic Plaza in the Chinese capital city on 17 January 1995. Photo: SCMP
Companies

Wang Jun, who chaired one of the world’s biggest asset-owning state conglomerates at Citic Group, dies at the age of 78

  • Wang Jun, former chairman of Citic Group and the Poly Group, has died at the age of 78, according to Chinese state media
  • Wang was the son of Wang Zhen, one of the Eight Elders of the Chinese Communist Party and a founding elder of the modern People’s Republic
Topic |   Obituaries
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 11:52am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:54am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Jun speaking to the press during the opening of the Capital Club at the Citic Plaza in the Chinese capital city on 17 January 1995. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.