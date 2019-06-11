Wang Jun speaking to the press during the opening of the Capital Club at the Citic Plaza in the Chinese capital city on 17 January 1995. Photo: SCMP
Wang Jun, who chaired one of the world’s biggest asset-owning state conglomerates at Citic Group, dies at the age of 78
- Wang Jun, former chairman of Citic Group and the Poly Group, has died at the age of 78, according to Chinese state media
- Wang was the son of Wang Zhen, one of the Eight Elders of the Chinese Communist Party and a founding elder of the modern People’s Republic
Topic | Obituaries
Wang Jun speaking to the press during the opening of the Capital Club at the Citic Plaza in the Chinese capital city on 17 January 1995. Photo: SCMP