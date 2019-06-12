Some participants said the drop in attendance could be due to the Chinese government’s travel warning issued last week for officials and business executives travelling to the US. Photo: Liu Yujing
Chinese attendees give US investment conference their collective snub as year-long trade war escalates, spills over to tech
- The Chinese delegation to the annual Select USA Investment Summit this week fell to 76, from 101 last year and 155 in 2017
- Nearly 20 delegates pulled out at the last minute
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
