A technician loads containers on a rack at a Cyagen Biosciences facility in Jiangsu province, China, in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Ex-chemistry teacher Zhong Huijuan poised to become China’s third-richest woman after founding US$10.4 billion Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group

  • Firm is expected to go public in Hong Kong on Friday, with Zhang’s 68 per cent stake giving her a US$7.9 billion fortune
  • She and husband Sun Piaoyang will join world’s richest pharmaceutical families, rivalling the Sacklers and Bertarellis
Bloomberg

Published: 3:56am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:56am, 13 Jun, 2019

Rihanna has racked up a US$600 million fortune to become the world’s richest female musician. Photo: Reuters
Rihanna named world’s richest female musician: US$600 million fortune puts her ahead of Beyoncé, Madonna and Celine Dion

  • As well as her lucrative music career, singer also launched her make-up brand Fenty Beauty – co-owned by French luxury giant LVMH – in September 2017
  • The line has been a huge success, reaping US$570 million in revenue last year after only 15 months of business
Agence France-Presse

Published: 10:00pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 5 Jun, 2019

