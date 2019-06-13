A technician loads containers on a rack at a Cyagen Biosciences facility in Jiangsu province, China, in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Ex-chemistry teacher Zhong Huijuan poised to become China’s third-richest woman after founding US$10.4 billion Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group
- Firm is expected to go public in Hong Kong on Friday, with Zhang’s 68 per cent stake giving her a US$7.9 billion fortune
- She and husband Sun Piaoyang will join world’s richest pharmaceutical families, rivalling the Sacklers and Bertarellis
Rihanna has racked up a US$600 million fortune to become the world’s richest female musician. Photo: Reuters
Rihanna named world’s richest female musician: US$600 million fortune puts her ahead of Beyoncé, Madonna and Celine Dion
- As well as her lucrative music career, singer also launched her make-up brand Fenty Beauty – co-owned by French luxury giant LVMH – in September 2017
- The line has been a huge success, reaping US$570 million in revenue last year after only 15 months of business
