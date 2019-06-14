Hong Kong has slipped behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year as the American bourses gained from several blockbuster IPOs. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong top destination for Chinese IPOs, but new Shanghai tech board poses threat, Baker McKenzie says
- Chinese companies expected to raise US$6.8 billion in Hong Kong in first half, says law firm
- New Shanghai technology board could be a challenger for Chinese tech unicorns
Topic | IPO
Hong Kong has slipped behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year as the American bourses gained from several blockbuster IPOs. Photo: AFP
The idea behind China’s new technology innovation board is to encourage investment in domestic tech innovators. Photo: AFP
China officially launches technology innovation board, with trading expected to begin within two months
- New ‘Star’ board aims to be like the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the US
- Launch comes amid tensions between US and China over tech
Topic | China stock market
The idea behind China’s new technology innovation board is to encourage investment in domestic tech innovators. Photo: AFP