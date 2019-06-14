A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
Rising uncertainty over trade war could weigh on bottom lines at Hong Kong’s banks, KPMG says
- Rising interest rates helped boost returns at the city’s lenders in 2018
- Loan growth likely to be ‘more muted’ this year, says KPMG’s Paul McSheaffrey
China's Shenzhen city in the night. Photo: SCMP/Handout
HSBC sets up US$880 million technology fund to find the next Tencent or DJI in southern China’s Greater Bay Area
- The US$880 million GBA+ Technology Fund will provide financing to early stage companies in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
- Eligible companies will already have received one to two rounds of funding from venture capital or private equity, HSBC said
