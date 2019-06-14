Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Rising uncertainty over trade war could weigh on bottom lines at Hong Kong’s banks, KPMG says

  • Rising interest rates helped boost returns at the city’s lenders in 2018
  • Loan growth likely to be ‘more muted’ this year, says KPMG’s Paul McSheaffrey
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:18pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
China's Shenzhen city in the night. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Banking & Finance

HSBC sets up US$880 million technology fund to find the next Tencent or DJI in southern China’s Greater Bay Area

  • The US$880 million GBA+ Technology Fund will provide financing to early stage companies in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
  • Eligible companies will already have received one to two rounds of funding from venture capital or private equity, HSBC said
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's Shenzhen city in the night. Photo: SCMP/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.