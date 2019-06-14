Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks at the the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai on June 14, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China still ‘exploring’ international board for foreign companies to raise funds on Shanghai Stock Exchange
- News likely ‘in foreseeable future,’ says Fang Xinghai of China’s securities regulator
- Global heavyweights earlier expressed interest in raising yuan-denominated capital on such a board
The People’s Bank of China is supporting a trial scheme to be based in Shanghai that will remove ownership limits in firms in companies providing securities and fund management services. Photo: Xinhua
China mulls ‘end to foreign ownership limits’ on financial firms, signals bold effort to remove barriers in reform plan
- PBOC governor Yi Gang said he supports Shanghai-based pilot scheme that will scrap foreign ownership limits in firms providing securities and fund management services
- Top financial regulators outline measures to broaden market access, remove barriers
