Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-riot police officers clash with anti-extradition protesters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Experts say the legislation could potentially damage the city’s economy and its relationship with the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill will damage city’s economy, relationship with the US, say economists

  • Extradition bill may be a ‘tipping point’ in US-Hong Kong relations and and threaten city’s special status
  • US could see Hong Kong as ‘weak link’ in fight with Beijing over trade, technology
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Ryan Swift  

Published: 12:40pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:09pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-riot police officers clash with anti-extradition protesters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Experts say the legislation could potentially damage the city’s economy and its relationship with the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy Legislative Council road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests against extradition bill may look like Occupy – but young, leaderless demonstrators have learned lessons from the past

  • Spirit of camaraderie palpable as new allies look out for one other, whether through sourcing asthma medication or reminders to wear a mask
  • Clear division of labour also evident as lookouts on barricades report back on police movements while others run supply booths and first aid stations
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 6:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy Legislative Council road. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.