Anti-riot police officers clash with anti-extradition protesters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Experts say the legislation could potentially damage the city’s economy and its relationship with the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill will damage city’s economy, relationship with the US, say economists
- Extradition bill may be a ‘tipping point’ in US-Hong Kong relations and and threaten city’s special status
- US could see Hong Kong as ‘weak link’ in fight with Beijing over trade, technology
Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy Legislative Council road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests against extradition bill may look like Occupy – but young, leaderless demonstrators have learned lessons from the past
- Spirit of camaraderie palpable as new allies look out for one other, whether through sourcing asthma medication or reminders to wear a mask
- Clear division of labour also evident as lookouts on barricades report back on police movements while others run supply booths and first aid stations
