Tech firms in Shenzhen, one of the key cities in the Greater Bay Area, are worried that restrictions on access to hi-tech foreign know-how will affect their operations. Photo: Xinhua
Greater Bay Area entrepreneurs fear fallout on their businesses after US tech sanctions hit Huawei’s operations
- Chinese start-ups look for domestic alternatives as they prepare for life without access to hi-tech suppliers should the US-China trade war escalate
- Rising barriers in tech transfers will slow down the emergence of the Greater Bay Area, but cannot stop it, say analysts and industry insiders
Illustration: Brian Wang
Chinese tech hub Shenzhen becomes key trade war battleground as US strikes at Huawei, its ‘dragon’s head’
- As home to some of the country’s biggest exporters and tech firms, including Tencent and ZTE, few other places in China are more exposed to Washington’s tariffs
- No company is more important to the city than Huawei, which has been hit by a range of US sanctions that could have a profound knock-on effect
