Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, second left, was present for the launch of the Star Market in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai exchange moves to curb speculation even before trading starts at Nasdaq-style tech board, introduces suspension rules
- Shares on Star Market to trade freely for first five days, after which they will be subject to upside and downside limit
- Exchange will suspend trading for 10 minutes if a stock jumps or falls by 30 per cent and 60 per cent during intraday trading
