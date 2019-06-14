Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, second left, was present for the launch of the Star Market in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Shanghai exchange moves to curb speculation even before trading starts at Nasdaq-style tech board, introduces suspension rules

  • Shares on Star Market to trade freely for first five days, after which they will be subject to upside and downside limit
  • Exchange will suspend trading for 10 minutes if a stock jumps or falls by 30 per cent and 60 per cent during intraday trading
Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 9:40pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, second left, was present for the launch of the Star Market in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.