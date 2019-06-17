Devaluation of the yuan will boost the Chinese economy during the trade war, according to an analyst. Photo: Reuters
Exporters, utilities and miners to benefit with yuan likely to weaken beyond seven to US dollar for first time in decade
- The last time the yuan devalued beyond this rate was before the global financial crisis in 2008
Topic | Yuan
Devaluation of the yuan will boost the Chinese economy during the trade war, according to an analyst. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says
- Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
- Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
Topic | US-China relations
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE