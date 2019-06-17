Channels

Devaluation of the yuan will boost the Chinese economy during the trade war, according to an analyst. Photo: Reuters
Exporters, utilities and miners to benefit with yuan likely to weaken beyond seven to US dollar for first time in decade

  • The last time the yuan devalued beyond this rate was before the global financial crisis in 2008
Topic |   Yuan
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

  • Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
  • Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 5:35pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:44am, 9 Jun, 2019

