The debut of Huatai Securities in London could open the floodgates for dozens of mainland Chinese firms to raise funds on the UK bourse. Photo: Bloomberg
London-Shanghai stock connect goes live, allowing foreign firms to list their shares in mainland China for the first time
- Huatai, one of China’s largest brokerages, will make its trading debut on the London Stock Exchange as it becomes the first company to trade via the new link
- The scheme is seen as a major step for Beijing in its efforts to internationalise its markets
Topic | Stock Connect
