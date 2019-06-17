The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Goldman to merge four units to create a larger entity to invest in private companies, real estates and other deals
- The firm’s top executives in recent months have laid out plans to raise more client funds for private investing and rely less on its own balance sheet.
- The bank is looking to consolidate the investing activities of multiple units across the firm to add more heft to its merchant banking division, according to people briefed on the matter
