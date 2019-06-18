Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The 10,000th unit of Xpeng’s G3 all-electric sports-utility vehicle rolls off the carmaker’s contract manufacturer Haima Automobile Group in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou on June 18, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Companies

Tesla’s Chinese challenger Xpeng rolls out 10,000th SUV as electric vehicles chip away at China’s car market

  • The G3 is an all-electric sports-utility vehicle with a range of 365 kilometres on a single charge, with a sticker price starting from 199,800 yuan after a 22 per cent subsidy
  • Xpeng is due to launch its P7 all-electric coupe in December, designed to go as far as 600 kilometres on a single charge
Topic |   Electric cars
SCMP

SCMP Reporters  

SCMP  

Published: 3:00pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:01pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 10,000th unit of Xpeng’s G3 all-electric sports-utility vehicle rolls off the carmaker’s contract manufacturer Haima Automobile Group in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou on June 18, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.