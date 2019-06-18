The 10,000th unit of Xpeng’s G3 all-electric sports-utility vehicle rolls off the carmaker’s contract manufacturer Haima Automobile Group in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou on June 18, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Tesla’s Chinese challenger Xpeng rolls out 10,000th SUV as electric vehicles chip away at China’s car market
- The G3 is an all-electric sports-utility vehicle with a range of 365 kilometres on a single charge, with a sticker price starting from 199,800 yuan after a 22 per cent subsidy
- Xpeng is due to launch its P7 all-electric coupe in December, designed to go as far as 600 kilometres on a single charge
Topic | Electric cars
