Flats in CK Asset Holdings’ Upper West Shanghai project were sold for an average of 90,000 yuan per square metre during the weekend sale that ended on June 17. Photo: Handout
CK Asset sells 44 per cent of flats during weekend sale at Shanghai residential project as location, price controls draw buyers
- The project known as Upper West Shanghai sold 484 out of the 1,108 units on offer during three-day weekend sale
- Buyers were attracted in part by government price controls
