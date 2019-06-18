Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Strikeforce Bowling, based in Melrose Park, Illinois, is facing an additional 25 per cent tariff on its bowling shoes later this year after being hit with a similar higher duty on bowling bags last month. Photo: Instagram
Companies

Mark it zero, dude! Facing tariff hike, family-run maker of bowling shoes and bags struggles to leave China

  • Strikeforce Bowling is facing 25 per cent tariff on bowling shoes after getting hit with higher levy on bowling bags
  • The company will most likely have to absorb the additional costs, according to its president
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Peggy Sito  

Published: 9:15pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Strikeforce Bowling, based in Melrose Park, Illinois, is facing an additional 25 per cent tariff on its bowling shoes later this year after being hit with a similar higher duty on bowling bags last month. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.