The decline in US-China trade is not completely tariff driven, according to an industry observer. Deleveraging in China as well as increased regulatory hurdles in America, Cfius in particular, have all contributed to reduced volumes. Photo: AFP
As talk of global recession emerges amid US-China trade war, deal flows and sentiment take a hit
- Merger activity down 25 per cent in China, Hong Kong in first quarter, Mergermarket says
- Companies taking a cautious approach as US-China trade war escalates
The central business district in Beijing. An unresolved trade war might amplify an inward-looking trend among Chinese companies. Photo: Reuters
China consumer market ‘too big to ignore’, to attract domestic and foreign M&A activity amid trade war
- Economic uncertainty will push Chinese companies to focus on M&A to boost business at home
- Consumer spending stimulus could attract foreign players despite trade war
