Chinese technology firms have come under pressure from the US, increasing Beijing’s urgency to launch the new fundraising platform to support domestic innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
First tech company gets green light to price its IPO before trading debut of Shanghai’s new STAR Market, as analysts predict buying frenzy
- IPOs are likely to be heavily oversubscribed as investors vie to back promising young firms due to list on the new tech board, analysts said
- Suzhou HYC Technology said it would begin price consultation with institutions for its IPO, expected to raise 1 billion yuan (US$144.9 million)
Topic | China technology
Attendees walk through the CES Asia 2019 trade show, which was held in Shanghai from June 11 to 13. Photo: Bloomberg
How US-China tech war is rippling through the global supply chain
- Hi-tech suppliers are adjusting their business strategies amid the uncertainty caused by the raging trade and tech conflict
Topic | US-China tech war
