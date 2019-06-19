Channels

Chinese technology firms have come under pressure from the US, increasing Beijing’s urgency to launch the new fundraising platform to support domestic innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

First tech company gets green light to price its IPO before trading debut of Shanghai’s new STAR Market, as analysts predict buying frenzy

  • IPOs are likely to be heavily oversubscribed as investors vie to back promising young firms due to list on the new tech board, analysts said
  • Suzhou HYC Technology said it would begin price consultation with institutions for its IPO, expected to raise 1 billion yuan (US$144.9 million)
Topic |   China technology
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 1:01pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:09pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Attendees walk through the CES Asia 2019 trade show, which was held in Shanghai from June 11 to 13. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

How US-China tech war is rippling through the global supply chain

  • Hi-tech suppliers are adjusting their business strategies amid the uncertainty caused by the raging trade and tech conflict
Topic |   US-China tech war
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 6:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:28am, 14 Jun, 2019

