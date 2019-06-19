Hong Kong’s Central district. The city lost its IPO crown to New York and has declined to third place, where Deloitte expects it to stay in 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong to lag behind NYSE, Nasdaq in 2019 as extradition bill, trade war weigh on listings, says Deloitte
- Hong Kong expected to record 76 IPOs by the end of June, down from 101 last year
- Mega listing by logistics real estate developer ESR Cayman, postponed last week, would have helped city’s bourse
