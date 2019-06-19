Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s Central district. The city lost its IPO crown to New York and has declined to third place, where Deloitte expects it to stay in 2019. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong to lag behind NYSE, Nasdaq in 2019 as extradition bill, trade war weigh on listings, says Deloitte

  • Hong Kong expected to record 76 IPOs by the end of June, down from 101 last year
  • Mega listing by logistics real estate developer ESR Cayman, postponed last week, would have helped city’s bourse
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:06pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:05pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s Central district. The city lost its IPO crown to New York and has declined to third place, where Deloitte expects it to stay in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.