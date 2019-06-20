Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, said the ‘direction of fund flows has become more uncertain’ in view of the apparent change in the Fed’s monetary policy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Companies

Beware volatility, warns HKMA chief Norman Chan, as Hong Kong leaves interest rate unchanged in lockstep with US Fed

  • Hongkongers should ‘stay vigilant in managing the potential risks arising from market volatilities’, said the head of the city’s de facto central bank
  • With growth dampened by the trade war, the US Fed has signalled it is reversing course on the rising interest rate cycle that began in December 2015
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 12:57pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:18pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, said the ‘direction of fund flows has become more uncertain’ in view of the apparent change in the Fed’s monetary policy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Rising uncertainty over trade war could weigh on bottom lines at Hong Kong’s banks, KPMG says

  • Rising interest rates helped boost returns at the city’s lenders in 2018
  • Loan growth likely to be ‘more muted’ this year, says KPMG’s Paul McSheaffrey
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.