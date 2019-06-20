Norman Chan, chief executive of the HKMA, said the ‘direction of fund flows has become more uncertain’ in view of the apparent change in the Fed’s monetary policy. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Beware volatility, warns HKMA chief Norman Chan, as Hong Kong leaves interest rate unchanged in lockstep with US Fed
- Hongkongers should ‘stay vigilant in managing the potential risks arising from market volatilities’, said the head of the city’s de facto central bank
- With growth dampened by the trade war, the US Fed has signalled it is reversing course on the rising interest rate cycle that began in December 2015
A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
Rising uncertainty over trade war could weigh on bottom lines at Hong Kong’s banks, KPMG says
- Rising interest rates helped boost returns at the city’s lenders in 2018
- Loan growth likely to be ‘more muted’ this year, says KPMG’s Paul McSheaffrey
