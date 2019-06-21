Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on June 13, 2019, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels and the US Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Photo: AP
Shipping experts are ‘highly worried’ about rising military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, surging rates, and the impact on energy-dependent Asia
The daily vessel lease rate for supertankers travelling through the Strait of Hormuz have shot up after in the wake of the June 13 attacks
Daily lease rates could jump by a further US$10,000, or a third more, according to one expert
Hong Kong has been told not to offer any services to Pacific Bravo by the Americans, who believe the oil tanker is heading towards the city. Photo: www.wakentsu.com/MarineTraffic.com
Beijing rejects US warning to Hong Kong to avoid vessel carrying Iranian oil, saying energy relations between nations must be respected
- Chinese foreign ministry speaks out against ‘long arm jurisdiction’ following plea from Washington not to engage with the oil tanker
- Reports are conflicted over whether the vessel carrying Iranian oil is coming to Hong Kong
