A SuperFireworks manufacturing facility in Liuyang city in China’s central Hunan province. The company has sales offices in the US, Greece and Russia. Photo: Handout
Will Fourth of July cost more next year, if Trump’s 25 per cent tariff takes effect on Chinese fireworks?
- China is responsible for 99 per cent of consumer fireworks imported by US
- Heightened regulation, rising costs have eaten into margins of the Chinese fireworks industry
The Port of Long Beach in California. US and Chinese tariffs will drive up ‘the price to the end consumer’, Nanosys president and chief executive Jason Hartlove said. Photo: AFP
Nanosys, Californian maker of rare earths alternative, could be hit by tariffs on both ends of US-China trade war
- Nanosys develops alternatives for rare earths used in televisions, flat-panel displays
- ‘Significant’ portion of its quantum dot products are shipped to China and face tariffs
