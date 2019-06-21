Channels

JC Penney said it is concerned that US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs will ‘disproportionately hits women’s and girls’ apparel’. Photo: AP
Companies

US tariffs on China goods would have ‘striking’ affect on women, families, JC Penney says

  • Proposed tax increase ‘disproportionately hits women’s and girls’ apparel’, JC Penney says
  • American consumers will ‘pay higher prices,’ according to US retailer
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 21 Jun, 2019

A SuperFireworks manufacturing facility in Liuyang city in China’s central Hunan province. The company has sales offices in the US, Greece and Russia. Photo: Handout
Companies

Will Fourth of July cost more next year, if Trump’s 25 per cent tariff takes effect on Chinese fireworks?

  • China is responsible for 99 per cent of consumer fireworks imported by US
  • Heightened regulation, rising costs have eaten into margins of the Chinese fireworks industry
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 9:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:56pm, 20 Jun, 2019

