Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In this image taken from an undated video footage run by China’s CCTV, Qbao’s founder Zhang Xiaolei speaks with police while in custody in Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: CCTV via AP Video
Companies

Zhang Xiaolei, founder of Chinese fintech firm Qbao, to serve 15-year jail firm for fraudulent fundraising

  • Zhang Xiaolei founded the online fundraising platform Qbao in 2012
  • Court confiscates 100 million yuan worth of Zhang’s assets for his role in the illegal fundraising scheme
Topic |   China's ponzi scheme
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 5:37pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:37pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

In this image taken from an undated video footage run by China’s CCTV, Qbao’s founder Zhang Xiaolei speaks with police while in custody in Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: CCTV via AP Video
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.