In this image taken from an undated video footage run by China’s CCTV, Qbao’s founder Zhang Xiaolei speaks with police while in custody in Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: CCTV via AP Video
Zhang Xiaolei, founder of Chinese fintech firm Qbao, to serve 15-year jail firm for fraudulent fundraising
- Zhang Xiaolei founded the online fundraising platform Qbao in 2012
- Court confiscates 100 million yuan worth of Zhang’s assets for his role in the illegal fundraising scheme
Topic | China's ponzi scheme
