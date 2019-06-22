Chinese workers making shoes at a factory in Jinjiang city on November 10, 2012. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Jinjiang gets on the map as China’s sports shoe capital as Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees snap up global athletic brands
- With a population of fewer than 2 million people, Jinjiang is home to as many as 5,000 shoe producers, employing one in every three local residents
- The county is home to three of China’s four largest sports shoes makers Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees, all led by executives sharing the same surname
Topic | Athleisure
