From left, Hong Kong television celebrities Ricco Ng, Danny Lau Dan, Joyce Tang Lai-ming and Chow Ka-lok at the opening of Decathlon’s Tseung Kwan O store earlier this month. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Companies

French sporting goods brand Decathlon bets on try-it-before-you-buy-it model to battle industry heavyweights in Hong Kong

  • Company opens third store covering 36,000 sq ft in Tseung Kwan O
  • Sportswear brands to eat into sales of traditional fashion retailers, says Cushman & Wakefield
Topic |   Retailing
Daryl Choo

Daryl Choo  

Published: 1:30pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:22pm, 23 Jun, 2019

From left, Hong Kong television celebrities Ricco Ng, Danny Lau Dan, Joyce Tang Lai-ming and Chow Ka-lok at the opening of Decathlon's Tseung Kwan O store earlier this month. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China’s biggest sports shoe producers are buying up global brands. Illustration: SCMP
Companies

Jinjiang gets on the map as China’s sports shoe capital as Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees snap up global athletic brands

  • With a population of fewer than 2 million people, Jinjiang is home to as many as 5,000 shoe producers, employing one in every three local residents
  • The county is home to three of China’s four largest sports shoes makers Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees, all led by executives sharing the same surname
Topic |   Athleisure
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 7:30am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:02am, 22 Jun, 2019

China’s biggest sports shoe producers are buying up global brands. Illustration: SCMP
