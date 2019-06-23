From left, Hong Kong television celebrities Ricco Ng, Danny Lau Dan, Joyce Tang Lai-ming and Chow Ka-lok at the opening of Decathlon’s Tseung Kwan O store earlier this month. Photo: Jonathan Wong
French sporting goods brand Decathlon bets on try-it-before-you-buy-it model to battle industry heavyweights in Hong Kong
- Company opens third store covering 36,000 sq ft in Tseung Kwan O
- Sportswear brands to eat into sales of traditional fashion retailers, says Cushman & Wakefield
Topic | Retailing
China’s biggest sports shoe producers are buying up global brands. Illustration: SCMP
Jinjiang gets on the map as China’s sports shoe capital as Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees snap up global athletic brands
- With a population of fewer than 2 million people, Jinjiang is home to as many as 5,000 shoe producers, employing one in every three local residents
- The county is home to three of China’s four largest sports shoes makers Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees, all led by executives sharing the same surname
Topic | Athleisure
