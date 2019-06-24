Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump has threatened to place 25 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports as soon as July. Photo: Bloomberg
Global recession less likely thanks to loosening monetary policy, Credit Suisse CIO says
- Further escalation of trade war, higher oil prices could upset outlook, according to John Woods, CIO Asia-Pacific
- Credit Suisse sees less than 15 per cent chance of recession in 2020
A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
Rising uncertainty over trade war could weigh on bottom lines at Hong Kong’s banks, KPMG says
- Rising interest rates helped boost returns at the city’s lenders in 2018
- Loan growth likely to be ‘more muted’ this year, says KPMG’s Paul McSheaffrey
