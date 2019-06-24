Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump has threatened to place 25 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports as soon as July. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Global recession less likely thanks to loosening monetary policy, Credit Suisse CIO says

  • Further escalation of trade war, higher oil prices could upset outlook, according to John Woods, CIO Asia-Pacific
  • Credit Suisse sees less than 15 per cent chance of recession in 2020
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 9:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump has threatened to place 25 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports as soon as July. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Rising uncertainty over trade war could weigh on bottom lines at Hong Kong’s banks, KPMG says

  • Rising interest rates helped boost returns at the city’s lenders in 2018
  • Loan growth likely to be ‘more muted’ this year, says KPMG’s Paul McSheaffrey
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A prolonged US-China trade war is likely to dent loan growth at Hong Kong’s banks, says KPMG China’s head of banking and capital markets. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.