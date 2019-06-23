Customers queue at a Carrefour supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province on December 3, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Carrefour sells 80 per cent of its Chinese retail operations to Suning for 4.8 billion yuan
- French supermarket retailer to retain 20 per cent stake and two of seven seats on Carrefour China’s Supervisory Board
- Suning says it plans to use its digital technologies to enhance the competitiveness of Carrefour’s 210 hypermarkets nationwide
