Liquidnet chief executive Seth Merrin believes there will still be a role for human traders and fund managers in the future, even as AI is more prevalent in the financial services industry.
Companies

Liquidnet CEO: Artificial intelligence is the future direction of finance

  • Artificial intelligence, machine learning will help fund managers, traders improve performance, according to Seth Merrin
  • Managers who do not embrace the technology could be replaced in the future
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 9:00am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Jun, 2019

Liquidnet chief executive Seth Merrin believes there will still be a role for human traders and fund managers in the future, even as AI is more prevalent in the financial services industry. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
HSBC said it will scrap the below-balance fees from August 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

HSBC’s scrapping of minimum balance fee for Hong Kong clients may prompt rivals to follow as they brace for competition with virtual banks

  • Other major banks are likely to follow suit, say analysts, as they get ready to fend off competition from eight virtual banks due to launch this year
  • Monthly charge of HK$50 for small depositors with balance below HK$5,000 (US$640), has long been viewed as penalty on some of bank’s most loyal customers
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 3:16pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 19 Jun, 2019

HSBC said it will scrap the below-balance fees from August 1. Photo: Bloomberg
