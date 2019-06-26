Liquidnet chief executive Seth Merrin believes there will still be a role for human traders and fund managers in the future, even as AI is more prevalent in the financial services industry. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Liquidnet CEO: Artificial intelligence is the future direction of finance
- Artificial intelligence, machine learning will help fund managers, traders improve performance, according to Seth Merrin
- Managers who do not embrace the technology could be replaced in the future
Topic | Artificial intelligence
HSBC said it will scrap the below-balance fees from August 1. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC’s scrapping of minimum balance fee for Hong Kong clients may prompt rivals to follow as they brace for competition with virtual banks
- Other major banks are likely to follow suit, say analysts, as they get ready to fend off competition from eight virtual banks due to launch this year
- Monthly charge of HK$50 for small depositors with balance below HK$5,000 (US$640), has long been viewed as penalty on some of bank’s most loyal customers
Topic | Banking & Finance
