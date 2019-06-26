Singapore’s overall exports in May declined the most in more than three years as shipments to China slumped. Photo: AP Photo
Singapore’s manufacturers cut costs as they prepare for a prolonged US-China trade war
- Economists predict recession next year if US-China trade war persists
- They also expect monetary easing by the central bank and government incentives to boost growth
Topic | Singapore
Exports to China and Hong Kong slumped by 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent from a year earlier respectively, showing Singapore’s vulnerability to fluctuations in regional trade as an important trade and shipment hub for Asia-Pacific. Photo: AFP
Singapore exports suffer biggest fall in three years as exposure to Chinese economy, US trade war bites
- New data showed that Singapore's non-oil exports fell by 15.9 per cent in May, with exports to China and Hong Kong down 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent respectively
- Broad-based decline most keenly felt in important electronics sector, with analysts suggesting a ‘global technology slump’
