Wanda has said the partnership with UPMC was deeper than merely consulting services, the mainstay of agreements Chinese firms have signed with foreign hospitals in the past. Photo: Reuters
Wanda, University of Pittsburg Medical Centre formalise deal for US$870 million hospital in Chengdu
- Project part of deal with US health care provider for development of hospitals in five top-tier Chinese cities
- Company also looking to offload property, sports franchise assets through overseas IPOs
