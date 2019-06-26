Channels

A Chinese man monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on February 21, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Defensive health care plays help Hong Kong, Shanghai stock markets ahead of high-stakes Xi-Trump trade meeting

  • Health care was a ‘safe haven,’ said Louis Tse Ming-kwong of VC Asset Management
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 5:55pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:57pm, 26 Jun, 2019

The logo of Citic Securities at its branch in Beijing on March 22, 2016. Photo: Reuters
A shareholder’s stake sale plan stops the bull run in China’s best-performing brokerage stock CSC Financial

  • Citic Securities, China’s largest public traded broker, said it plans to sell 427 million shares, or 5.6 per cent of CSC Financial, in the secondary market in the next six months
  • Citic Securities is the fourth-largest shareholder of CSC Financial
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 11:09am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 26 Jun, 2019

