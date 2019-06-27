A Professional Bull Riders Inc. employee rides a horse in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Friday, January 6, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
American executives’ confidence about growth in next three years cuts a stark contrast with global outlook, KPMG survey shows
- A poll of 1,300 chief executives in 11 of the world’s largest economies showed that 87 per cent of US executives were either “confident” or “very confident” about the prospects of economic growth over the next three years
- Optimism among Chinese executives almost halved to 48 per cent, from 76 per cent during the same period
