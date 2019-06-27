Nan Hai Development, a subsidiary, along with Malaysian property developer Malton Berhad, had bid to develop a property connecting metro stations, office buildings and shopping malls near Taipei’s railway station. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan halts NT$1 billion investment by Hong Kong firm with ‘extreme deep connections’ to Beijing on security grounds
- Ministry of economic affairs says Nan Hai could be influenced by China
- Taiwan will also review other investments by Hong Kong-listed company
Topic | Taiwan
Nan Hai Development, a subsidiary, along with Malaysian property developer Malton Berhad, had bid to develop a property connecting metro stations, office buildings and shopping malls near Taipei’s railway station. Photo: Shutterstock