Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nan Hai Development, a subsidiary, along with Malaysian property developer Malton Berhad, had bid to develop a property connecting metro stations, office buildings and shopping malls near Taipei’s railway station. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Taiwan halts NT$1 billion investment by Hong Kong firm with ‘extreme deep connections’ to Beijing on security grounds

  • Ministry of economic affairs says Nan Hai could be influenced by China
  • Taiwan will also review other investments by Hong Kong-listed company
Topic |   Taiwan
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 1:57pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:19pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nan Hai Development, a subsidiary, along with Malaysian property developer Malton Berhad, had bid to develop a property connecting metro stations, office buildings and shopping malls near Taipei’s railway station. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.