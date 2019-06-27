Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on June 19, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Hong Kong markets boosted by upbeat sentiment that Xi-Trump trade discussions will deliver positive results

  • Kweichow Moutai becomes first Chinese stock to top 1,000 yuan a share
  • Northbound traders return to net buying in June, after record dumping of stocks in May
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 5:36pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:52pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit

  • Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
  • Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu  

Mark Magnier  

Doug Palmer  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 9:33am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:16pm, 27 Jun, 2019

