A Chinese investor reads a newspaper at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on June 19, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Hong Kong markets boosted by upbeat sentiment that Xi-Trump trade discussions will deliver positive results
- Kweichow Moutai becomes first Chinese stock to top 1,000 yuan a share
- Northbound traders return to net buying in June, after record dumping of stocks in May
Topic | China stock market
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP
Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit
- Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
- Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic | US-China trade war
