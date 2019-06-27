Cars wait to be sold in Liuzhou, an automotive production hub on 29 May 2019. Industrial and living areas of the SOEs in Liuzhou account for a very large part of Liuzhou city and each seemed as a small city of its own, directly employing people around 10,000 and more than 20,000, and feeding thousands of downstream suppliers across the city and even the province, let along countless fruits and meat vendors, schools, shops, restaurants, hair salons and farmers nearby. SCMP / He Huifeng
China’s vehicle sales may drop for the second straight year as a trade war amid a slowing economy deter buyers from showrooms
- Passenger-car sales will probably drop 5 per cent in 2019, researcher LMC Automotive estimated
- Demand for electric vehicles has continued to rise, although at a lower clip
Topic | Autos
Cars wait to be sold in Liuzhou, an automotive production hub on 29 May 2019. Industrial and living areas of the SOEs in Liuzhou account for a very large part of Liuzhou city and each seemed as a small city of its own, directly employing people around 10,000 and more than 20,000, and feeding thousands of downstream suppliers across the city and even the province, let along countless fruits and meat vendors, schools, shops, restaurants, hair salons and farmers nearby. SCMP / He Huifeng
The 10,000th unit of Xpeng’s G3 all-electric sports-utility vehicle rolls off the carmaker’s contract manufacturer Haima Automobile Group in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou on June 18, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Tesla’s Chinese challenger Xpeng rolls out 10,000th SUV as electric vehicles chip away at China’s car market
- The G3 is an all-electric sports-utility vehicle with a range of 365 kilometres on a single charge, with a sticker price starting from 199,800 yuan after a 22 per cent subsidy
- Xpeng is due to launch its P7 all-electric coupe in December, designed to go as far as 600 kilometres on a single charge
Topic | Electric cars
The 10,000th unit of Xpeng’s G3 all-electric sports-utility vehicle rolls off the carmaker’s contract manufacturer Haima Automobile Group in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou on June 18, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout