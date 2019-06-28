Channels

Undated Handout picture of Belle International Holdings. Photo: Handout
Chinese shoe seller Belle plans to spin off its Topsports athletic wear retail unit through an initial public offering in Hong Kong

  • Topsports operates more than 8,000 retail stores throughout China, with 16 per cent of the country’s market share for sportswear sales last year
  • A listing by Topsports could raise up to US$1 billion in Hong Kong, according to a Reuters report
Topic |   IPO
Louise Moon

Published: 12:39pm, 28 Jun, 2019

China’s biggest sports shoe producers are buying up global brands. Illustration: SCMP
Jinjiang gets on the map as China’s sports shoe capital as Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees snap up global athletic brands

  • With a population of fewer than 2 million people, Jinjiang is home to as many as 5,000 shoe producers, employing one in every three local residents
  • The county is home to three of China’s four largest sports shoes makers Anta, Xtep and 361 Degrees, all led by executives sharing the same surname
Topic |   Athleisure
Louise Moon

Published: 7:30am, 22 Jun, 2019

