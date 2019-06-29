Karen Contet Farzam, AngelHub’s co-founder and CEO, says she is not worried about starting out amid the US-China trade war. Photo: Jonathan Wong
AngelHub, Hong Kong’s first equity crowdfunding platform, shortlists five start-ups for fundraising
- The company aims to help 100 start-ups raise funds over the next three years
- First deal may be reached soon, CEO says
Topic | Start-ups
Karen Contet Farzam, AngelHub’s co-founder and CEO, says she is not worried about starting out amid the US-China trade war. Photo: Jonathan Wong