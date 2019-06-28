An investor looks at stock prices in Beijing on May 6, 2019. photo: Agence France-Presse.
Investor worries about Xi-Trump trade progress depress mainland, Hong Kong shares, but both end June way ahead of dismal May
- Shanghai ends up 2.8 per cent in June, after fall of 5.8 per cent in May when trade tensions escalated
- Hang Seng jumps 6.1 per cent in June, compared to its whopping 9.4 per cent loss in May
