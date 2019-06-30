Young Master Ales owns four neighbourhood restaurants in Hong Kong. Founder of the micro brewery, Rohit Dugar, invested his own money at the start, later bringing on a private investor. Photo: Christopher DeWolf
Hong Kong’s craft beer makers look overseas for new markets
- The city’s craft brewers have flourished, driven by banking and finance professionals seeking to transform their passion projects into successful businesses
- Innovation brought on in part by the need to win over Asian consumers has earned local brewers respect on the world stage
Topic | Food and Drinks
