The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have attracted a total of 118 listings so far this year, raising a combined US$33.6 billion up to the final trading day of the first half. Photo: AFP
New York takes back its crown as the world’s leading IPO hub in first half
- Hong Kong has raised only US$8.9 billion from listings in the first half, but IPO activity is seen picking up in second half
- New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq rank as the top exchanges globally by IPO activity in the first half, attracted a total of 118 listings and raising a combined US$33.6 billion
Topic | IPO
