Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have attracted a total of 118 listings so far this year, raising a combined US$33.6 billion up to the final trading day of the first half. Photo: AFP
Companies

New York takes back its crown as the world’s leading IPO hub in first half

  • Hong Kong has raised only US$8.9 billion from listings in the first half, but IPO activity is seen picking up in second half
  • New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq rank as the top exchanges globally by IPO activity in the first half, attracted a total of 118 listings and raising a combined US$33.6 billion
Topic |   IPO
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 10:19pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have attracted a total of 118 listings so far this year, raising a combined US$33.6 billion up to the final trading day of the first half. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.