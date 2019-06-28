Soho China is the developer behind the Galaxy Soho shopping centre, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. The project located in Beijing opened in 2012 and houses the city’s largest shopping mall. Photo: Simon Song
Soho China, struggling with flagging profits and stock price, put up US$1.13 billion office assets for sale
- Analysts said the renewed emphasis on development sites is an implicit nod to its previous unsuccessful landlord strategy
- Soho China had shifted away from the “build to sell” model since 2014
