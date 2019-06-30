Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An assembly line producing electric vehicles (EV) is seen at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), in Beijing on January 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Beijing’s move to keep tax break on purchases of new-energy vehicles to support troubled auto sector, help biggest players

  • Buyers of environmentally friendly cars will continue to get a 10 per cent tax break
  • A shake-up in the electric vehicle sectors is still expected, as top brands likely to see most benefit
Topic |   China pollution
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 6:40pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An assembly line producing electric vehicles (EV) is seen at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), in Beijing on January 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.