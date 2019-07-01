Workers package bottles of liquor at a workshop of Kweichow Moutai in the city of Renhuai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 23, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Traders raise a toast to US-China trade war truce, making Kweichow Moutai the first Chinese stock to close above 1,000 yuan
- Shares of Kweichow Moutai rose 4.3 per cent in Monday trading to a record 1,026.25 yuan. It’s poised to become the first Chinese stock to close above 1,000 yuan
- The surge values the Guizhou-based distiller at 1.3 trillion yuan, almost double the capitalisation of Diageo Plc
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
Workers package bottles of liquor at a workshop of Kweichow Moutai in the city of Renhuai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 23, 2018. Photo: Xinhua