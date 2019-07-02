Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A general view of Greenland's complex in Huangpu district in Shanghai, which sold for US$1.55 billion in April to Brookfield Asset Management. The real estate sector was the most active in terms of merger and acquisitions in the first half. Photo: Greenland USA
Companies

First-half M&As by Hong Kong-listed companies shrink to six-year low as trade war, weaker yuan deterred dealmaking

  • First-half M&As involving Hong Kong companies fell 14 per cent to a six-year low of US$45.8 billion
  • Total equity market fundraising, including initial public offerings, rights issues, and shares placements, fell 46.7 per cent to US$18.7 million
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 7:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A general view of Greenland's complex in Huangpu district in Shanghai, which sold for US$1.55 billion in April to Brookfield Asset Management. The real estate sector was the most active in terms of merger and acquisitions in the first half. Photo: Greenland USA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.