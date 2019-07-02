Channels

New York-based beauty brand Erno Laszlo launches its first store in China, in Shenzhen, on June 28. Photo: SCMP Handout
Companies

Why Marilyn Monroe’s favourite skincare brand, Erno Laszlo, doesn’t mind being caught right in the middle of the US-China trade war

  • New York-based cosmetics maker Erno Laszlo says it’s worth the cost of paying tariffs in both directions as it eyes ambitious growth in China
  • ‘The demand is massive,’ says CEO Charles Denton as the brand beloved of Hollywood legends opens its first store in China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 7:30pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Jul, 2019

New York-based beauty brand Erno Laszlo launches its first store in China, in Shenzhen, on June 28. Photo: SCMP Handout
An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

China stocks rally on restart of talks to end trade war

  • Shanghai Composite Index closed at a nine-week high
  • Hang Seng reopens Tuesday, and one analyst predicts it will jump on trade progress
Topic |   China stock market
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 5:22pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 1 Jul, 2019

An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
