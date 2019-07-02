The assembly line of a Huawei Technologies mobile phone plant in Dongguan in Guangdong province on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Here’s how American chip makers pressed Trump’s administration to ease US export controls for Huawei Technologies
- In multiple high-level meetings and a letter to the Commerce Department, the companies argued for targeted action against Huawei instead of the blanket ban the Trump administration imposed in May
- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) told the Trump administration that its sanctions against Huawei will make them appear to be undependable partners, which will put them at a severe disadvantage globally
Pedestrians on their mobile phones near a Huawei advertisement at a bus stop in central London in April. Photo: AFP
Huawei and China tech feeling the effects of modern-day opium war
- When British and American smugglers shipped in opium in defiance of a Chinese ban, their actions led to a century of weakness for China. Are they trying to do the same by targeting Huawei and other Chinese tech companies?
