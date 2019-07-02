Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The assembly line of a Huawei Technologies mobile phone plant in Dongguan in Guangdong province on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Here’s how American chip makers pressed Trump’s administration to ease US export controls for Huawei Technologies

  • In multiple high-level meetings and a letter to the Commerce Department, the companies argued for targeted action against Huawei instead of the blanket ban the Trump administration imposed in May
  • The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) told the Trump administration that its sanctions against Huawei will make them appear to be undependable partners, which will put them at a severe disadvantage globally
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:57am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:56am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The assembly line of a Huawei Technologies mobile phone plant in Dongguan in Guangdong province on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pedestrians on their mobile phones near a Huawei advertisement at a bus stop in central London in April. Photo: AFP
Letters

Huawei and China tech feeling the effects of modern-day opium war

  • When British and American smugglers shipped in opium in defiance of a Chinese ban, their actions led to a century of weakness for China. Are they trying to do the same by targeting Huawei and other Chinese tech companies?
Topic |   US-China tech war
Letters

Letters  

Published: 7:25am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:25am, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians on their mobile phones near a Huawei advertisement at a bus stop in central London in April. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.